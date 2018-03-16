ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

RuPaul's Walk of Fame star unveiled at ceremony in Hollywood

EMBED </>More Videos

RuPaul's newly installed star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Friday amid cheers from fellow celebrities and a throng of fans. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
RuPaul's newly installed star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Friday amid cheers from fellow celebrities and a throng of fans.

The iconic drag queen has spent 35 years bringing drag to a mainstream audience. For the last several years, he has produced and hosted the reality competition series "RuPaul's Drag Race."

EMBED More News Videos

RuPaul's newly installed star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Friday amid cheers from fellow celebrities and a throng of fans.



The show has placed a spotlight on the LGBT community, launching careers for more than 150 contestants.

"I love all of you, and I wish for each and every person within the sound of my voice: that your dreams can come true as mine have," RuPaul said in remarks to the assembled crowd. "This is absolutely the most important moment in my professional career."

Among those who helped Rupaul celebrate his star was actress Jane Fonda.

The star is located on the sidewalk outside the offices of World of Wonder Productions, which produces "RuPaul's Drag Race."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthollywoodhollywood walk of famelgbtlgbtqreality televisiontelevisionLos AngelesHollywood
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News