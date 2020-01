SAG Awards: Full list of winners includes 'Parasite,' Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger

FILM WINNERS

TELEVISION WINNERS

The 56th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award

LOS ANGELES -- South Korean film "Parasite" took home the top award at the 26th Screen Actors Guild on Sunday , meaning the foreign language film is a legitimate best-picture contender at next month's Oscars.Both Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger won their leading roles in "Joker" and "Judy," respectively.Along with them, Brad Pitt headed toward his first acting Academy Award for his supporting performance in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," and Laura Dern also further established herself as the best supporting actress favorite for her performance in "Marriage Story" with a win from the Screen Actors Guild.The awards are voted on by SAG-AFTRA (the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), made up of 160,000 media industry professionals, including actors. Each year they recognize high achievement in film and television acting during the SAG Awards.Here is the complete list of winners for the 26th annual SAG Awards.: "Parasite": Renée Zellweger in "Judy": Joaquin Phoenix in "Joker": Laura Dern in "Marriage Story": Brad Pitt in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood": "Avengers: Endgame": Peter Dinklage in "Game of Thrones": Jennifer Aniston in "The Morning Show": Tony Shalhoub in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel": Phoebe Waller-Bridge in "Fleabag": Michelle Williams in "Fosse/Verdon": Sam Rockwell in "Fosse/Verdon": "The Crown": "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel": "Game of Thrones"Robert De Niro