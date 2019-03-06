hollywood wrap

Samuel L. Jackson talks de-aging, his cat friend Goose in 'Captain Marvel'

Samuel L. Jackson plays a much younger Nick Fury in "Captain Marvel" and that's because the movie takes place in the 1990s.

So how did he look young? Digital de-aging.

"They do it in post because when I'm shooting, I did have a wig on and I had dots on my face. There's a process called LOLA, I'm not sure what they do, but I do know that they referenced some films that I did from that time. So when I look at it I see Danny Roman's face from 'The Negotiator,'" he said.

Another familiar face in "Captain Marvel" will be a cameo from late Marvel legend Stan lee.

"You didn't know where he was in the movie, but it was almost like him coming to the playground with all of his friends," Jackson said.

There is clearly chemistry between Sam and Brie, as well as Sam and the main cat who plays Goose.

"That's snack-based. So if they give you snacks, you talk to them in a calm voice so they recognize your voice and Reggie worked on cue," Jackson said.

But will it be in April for "Avengers: Endgame"? Sam's not talking.

"There's nothing to give you. If I start then red dots will show up on my shirt and I will die," Jackson said jokingly.

"Captain Marvel" hits theaters Friday and is rated PG-13.
