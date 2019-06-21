San Clemente homeowner applauds culprits following toilet paper prank

A San Clemente homeowner had an unexpected reaction after her house was hit in a toilet paper prank.Aubrey Dupree Seymour woke up to find her house covered in toilet paper, but instead of getting angry, she posted this message on Facebook: "To the kids that TP'ed our house last night, I have a few choice words for you...AMAZING job, you have given me faith that there are still youths that choose to go ABOVE and BEYOND."Seymour says her family knows the culprits, and she says they are wonderful boys -- but warns she will be getting them back.