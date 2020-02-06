Arts & Entertainment

Santa Monica Pier roller coaster to undergo $1 million makeover this summer

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Coming this summer, you can "get your kicks" on the roller coaster at the Santa Monica Pier.

The coaster is getting a makeover, turning the ride into a tribute to the iconic Route 66.

When finished, the coaster cars will be modeled after classic roadsters.

The $1 million update will also feature a revamped loading station -- including classic gas pumps, automotive décor, maps of Route 66 and other memorabilia.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentroller coastersocietyconstructionfun stuffboardwalkmakeoverssanta monica
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
Measles confirmed in 5 new cases in Los Angeles County
Korean Air flight diverted to LAX amid coronavirus fears
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
Ex-LAPD officer found guilty in 2015 murder of Pomona man
Kristin Smart case: Classmate briefly detained, search warrants served
Critical missing person alert issued for 29-year-old OC mom
Show More
Arrest made after man seen dragging body toward dumpster in El Monte
Video captures boy's frightened reaction during father's arrest in IE
Barbershop on wheels buzzes through SoCal
New CA bill would allow you take up to 3 driver's license photos
Boat found empty on Lake Palmdale, prompting search
More TOP STORIES News