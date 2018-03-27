ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Scandal' actress Darby Stanchfield taking on directing role

Actress Darby Stanchfield is stepping behind the camera to direct an episode of "Scandal." (KABC)

On the hit drama series "Scandal," actress Darby Stanchfield's alter ego, Abby Whelan, has had at least four different jobs while working in Washington D.C. for the past seven years.

Life is imitating art for Stanchfield this week.

Along with her day job as an actor on the show, she also took on another gig - stepping behind the camera to direct the episode.

Stanchfield visited ABC7 to speak with entertainment guru George Pennacchio about her new role.

