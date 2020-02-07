Oscars

How Scarlett Johansson could make history at the Oscars

By Andrea Lans
LOS ANGELES -- Not only could Scarlett Johansson win her first Oscar on Sunday, but she could end up taking home two of the coveted awards for some of her biggest acting roles this year.

Johansson is nominated in the best supporting actress category for "Jojo Rabbit," Taika Waititi's comedy-drama about World War II.

"I read it and I just was blown away by how beautifully written it was," Johansson said. She went on to say that the satire film was different from anything she had ever read before.

Johansson is also nominated in the best actress category for her performance in "Marriage Story," a heart-wrenching love story about a couple going through a divorce.

The actress recently spoke to German publication Cinema-Magazin about playing the role of Nora: "Until I read the script, I didn't realize how much of a love story this film really was going to be."

Co-star Laura Dern, also nominated for best supporting actress for her role in "Marriage Story," revealed to George Pennacchio that writer-director Noah Baumbach had presented them the idea for his love story over a year-and-a-half ago, before he even knew he would frame it through the lens of a divorce.



Johansson is the first performer to be nominated in two acting categories in 12 years. Previously, Cate Blanchett was nominated for both best actress and best supporting actress back in 2008.

In the 11 times a performer has been nominated in two acting categories in the same year at the Academy Awards, not one has won both. If Johansson takes home the Oscars for her roles in "Marriage Story" and "Jojo Rabbit," she could set a new record.

However, Johansson isn't slowing down anytime soon. The double-nominated actress will reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff in Marvel's new superhero film "Black Widow," set to release in May 2020.

