Schwarzenegger and Hamilton are back with 'Terminator: Dark Fate'

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- In 1984, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton had big hit with "The Terminator." Seven years later, they did it again with "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." And now, 28 years later, they're back for one more adventure in "Terminator: Dark Fate."The film picks up where "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" left off, and with original director-writer-producer James Cameron also back on board. This time, he returns as a producer.It's now been more than two decades since Linda Hamilton's "Sarah Connor" character prevented Judgment Day, changing the future and the fate of the human race along the way."Everywhere I go for the last 20 years, people have said, 'Are you ever going to reprise Sarah Connor?' And I'm like, 'Yeah, in a wheelchair-- geriatric Sarah Connor!' I mean, never did it occur to me that I would actually come back to play her," said Hamilton. "But the world asks for it and then Jim Cameron asked for it and I'm like, okay I'm in."Along for the ride, Arnold Schwarzenegger, whose Terminator character killed Sarah Connor's son but is now living quietly as a human being. They must now work together and with others to fight a deadly new terminator out to kill a young woman living a seemingly ordinary life. Nothing about this is easy!"I think that the fight scenes and the action scenes were very, very complicated. But I think today you can write just about anything on the page," said Schwarzenegger. "And, as you know, when Cameron gets involved in creating action, then he goes really big because he knows that what we cannot do physically and what cannot be done by the stunt department can then be done through visual effects."That doesn't include getting in shape. For "T2," Linda trained for three months. For this one... a year!"We worked on functional mobility. You don't put muscle on like you do when you're in your thirties when you're in your sixties," said Hamilton. "We really focused on movement because that's what sells action!""Terminator: Dark Fate" is rated R and is in theaters Friday, November 1st.