LOS ANGELES --Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is out of the hospital Saturday morning.
The "Terminator" actor had heart surgery last week at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. A pulmonic valve originally installed in 1997 for a congenital heart defect had to be replaced.
A spokesman said the 70-year-old is at home and doing well.
Schwarzenegger has been busy tweeting updates during his hospital stay, including lines from the "Terminator" movies.
It’s true: I’m back! I went to sleep expecting to wake up with a small incision and woke up with a big one - but guess what? I woke up, and that’s something to be thankful for. Thank you to the doctors & nurses. And I’m truly filled with gratitude for all of the kind messages.— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 2, 2018