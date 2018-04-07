ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Arnold Schwarzenegger released from hospital after heart surgery

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is out of the hospital Saturday morning. (KGO-TV)

LOS ANGELES --
Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is out of the hospital Saturday morning.

The "Terminator" actor had heart surgery last week at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. A pulmonic valve originally installed in 1997 for a congenital heart defect had to be replaced.

A spokesman said the 70-year-old is at home and doing well.

Schwarzenegger has been busy tweeting updates during his hospital stay, including lines from the "Terminator" movies.
