Score deep discounts on these stage productions around LA

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: Plenty of stage productions around Los Angeles are offering deep discounts on seats. From a look at the new mom experience to a revisionist history full of magical realism, here's what's coming up.---First up: "Cry It Out" with new moms at Atwater Village Theatre -- for 50 percent off the regular price. Running from Friday through Sunday over the next three weekends, the comedy centers on neighbors Jessie and Lina, who quickly bond over their shared "new mom" experience and arouse the interest of a wealthy neighbor looking for a similar connection.The production will shine a light on "the absurdities of new motherhood, the dilemma of returning to work versus staying at home, and how class impacts parenthood and friendship."Friday, August 3 - Sunday, August 19; various timesAtwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave.$17 (regularly $35)Running this weekend and next at The Lounge Theatres is "Mayakovsky and Stalin." The latest work by poet-playwright Murray Mednick is a dramatic character study that incorporates historical footage and photos to examine two distantly connected, tragic love stories: that of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin and his wife Nadya, and of Soviet poet Vladimir Mayakovsky and his married lover and muse Lilya Brik.Friday, August 3 - Sunday, August 12; various timesThe Lounge Theatres, 6201 Santa Monica Blvd.$12.50 (50 percent off regular price)Tickets to this Friday's staging of "Desperately Seeking Love" at Whitefire Theatre are also currently available for half-off. Showcasing six lonely hearts with different personalities and vulnerabilities trying to find love in quirky, comedic ways, the play explores the landmines of dating with a unique twist.Friday, August 3; 8 p.m.Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd.$30Last but not least: Catch "The Death and Life of Mary Jo Kopechne" this weekend of next at the Odyssey Theatre. Full of magic realism and revisionist history, the dramedy explores who Mary Jo Kopechne was and who she could have been if she hadn't gotten in the car with senator Ted Kennedy one fateful night in July of 1969.Friday, August 3 - Saturday, August 11; various timesOdyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.$5-$15 (regularly $30-$34)