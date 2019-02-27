Scott Foley talks about starring as 'Whiskey Cavalier' on ABC

Updated 17 minutes ago

NEW YORK -- If you missed the sneak peek ofimmediately after the Oscars, you get another chance tonight.The show is back with its pilot episode and in its normal time slot of Wednesdays at 10/9c.Scott Foley plays FBI Agent "Will Chase," whose code name is. His character has the heart of "Noel" from his earlydays and the sharpness and combat skills of "Jake" from his more recent series"Noel was the emotional one if you're comparing him to Ben, he was definitely the emotional one on 'Felicity' and this character is probably more like him than any character I've played since," Foley said. "I'm coming off of playing Jake Ballard on 'Scandal' for a number of seasons who was much more devoid of emotions than Will Chase, the character I play in 'Whiskey Cavalier' is."Whiskey, fresh off an embarrassing breakup has a new assignment. Only he can't seem to accomplish it without a CIA operative getting in the way.Lauren Cohan ofplays "Francesca 'Frankie' Towbridge." She also has a code name. It's "Fiery Tribune."The pair have a chemistry on screen that is undeniable and makes the show very fun to watch."It's tough to describe chemistry, I don't know how to address that other than her jokes make me laugh, she pretends to laugh at mine, we get along and we have these intense fight scenes and chase scenes and one of my requests when we were casting that role was that whoever we ended up with just be game and be willing to try it out and be willing to get in there and get their hands dirty and maybe get hurt and see what happens and she's been game so far," Foley said.In fact, it's easy to get attached to the characters. We get invested early on with the man they're both trying to save and turn over to their bosses, Edgar Standish, a whistle-blower of sorts. You'll be happy to know, this isn't the last you'll be seeing of him.There are also several other guest stars and recurring roles for some familiar faces, among them Foley's wife Marika Dominczyk and Bellamy Young from"Bellamy was amazing and really helped us out in what was a hard transition -- the cast on 'Scandal' was so close and leaving them was so difficult -- that Bellamy came in and did the second episode and it was a great transition for me personally," Foley said.Foley's in this for the long-haul - he's moved his entire family to Prague where the show films. He toldRobin Roberts that his three children are loving the International school there and he says his wife has made a lot of great friends.The series is full of twists and turns and plenty of double-crossing. We've got a full 13-episode run this first season to tag along with the team.