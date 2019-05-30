Arts & Entertainment

Mel Gibson's multi-million-dollar Malibu mansion is up for sale

By Bria Kalpen
MALIBU, Calif. -- Braveheart is selling his castle, but this one isn't in Scotland: it's in Malibu.

Academy Award-winner Mel Gibson has put his ocean-view mansion on the market and it comes with a hefty price tag. The 6,578-square-foot house boasts a number of luxurious amenities, including a French country kitchen with bespoke cabinetry, two swimming pools, an indoor gym, outdoor terraces with romantic views of the ocean, and a lush 5.5 acre landscape. The 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom home also features a three-car garage with a guest house above it, as well as membership in the La Costa Beach Club.

So how much does it cost to live like a Oscar-worthy director? Drum roll please... $14.495 million!

This kind of luxury isn't cheap, but it sure is beautiful. Check the video above to see Gibson's mansion for yourself!

For more information, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniaacademy awardsactormansionhomeu.s. & worldcalifornia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News