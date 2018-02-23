OSCARS

2018 Oscars: Mary J. Blige, Andra Day and more to perform

EMBED </>More Videos

Get ready for some Oscar-nominated music. On Friday the Academy announced performances scheduled for the 90th Oscars ceremony. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP|Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Get ready for some Oscar-nominated music. On Friday the Academy announced performances scheduled for the 90th Oscars ceremony.

Here's a look at who's performing each of the songs nominated for Best Song this year.

Gael García Bernal, Natalia Lafourcade and Miguel will perform "Remember Me" from Disney-Pixar's Coco.

Mary J. Blige will perform "Mighty River" from Mudbound.

Andra Day and Common will perform "Stand Up For Something" from Marshall.

Keala Settle will perform "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman.

Sufjan Stevens will perform "Mystery of Love" from Call Me By Your Name.

"We're excited to have these talented artists showcase the powerful contribution music makes to filmmaking," show producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd said in a statement. "It's a privilege to welcome them to the 90th Oscars stage."

It was previously announced that Jimmy Kimmel would again host Hollywood's biggest night of the year. Many of the presenters have also been announced, including Lin-Manuel Miranda and Chadwick Boseman.

Don't miss the Oscars Sunday, March 4 on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Pixar, ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviescelebrityOscars
Related
See who's presenting at the 2018 Oscars
OSCARS
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Oscar theft suspect ordered to stand trial
Kobe Bryant rejected from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue
Attorney for Oscar theft suspect to make appeal to Frances McDormand
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News