Selena to be honored at 2021 Grammy Awards

At the 2021 Grammys, the late Tejano legend, Selena, will be honored with a special award.She will be recognized with the academy's Lifetime Achievement Award. According to the Grammy Awards' website, this special merit award is "presented to performers who during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording."The singer was murdered in 1995, but new generations have fallen in love with her, making her more famous now than ever before.Her father tells "People Magazine" that his daughter would have been very excited by this news.She joins artists including The Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder and Dolly Parton in receiving this award.