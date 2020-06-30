World famous drag queen Shangela shares message for LGBTQ+ community

Shangela rose to fame competing in seasons 2 and 3 of "RuPaul's Drag Race," as well as returning for All Star season 3. Shangela, also known as D.J. Pierce, starred alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the Academy Award-winning film "A Star is Born."
Even though we can't commemorate Pride month this year with parties and parades due to the coronavirus pandemic, Shangela stressed that this Pride celebration may be the most important of our lifetime. One of the greatest values of the Pride celebration, even one conducted virtually, is the emphasis on community.
"Community -- us standing together to support each other, to unite together, to move ourselves forward and ensure that we don't take for granted the great work that people have done in order to get us to the moment that we are [in] today," Shangela said.
The drag queen called for audiences to recognize what an important time we are currently in, amid a nationwide social movement and upcoming presidential election.
"It is important that we stay active, involved. It is important that we vote," Shangela said.
Shangela is proud of all those who are peacefully protesting for causes such as Black Lives Matter, Trans Lives Matter and those standing up for the queer community.
"People come from all over the world to experience Los Angeles Pride because it's one of the most loving, inclusive, accepting and truly impactful Prides in all the world," Shangela said.
Although Shangela has a slew of entertainment credits, including reality television show "We're Here," the drag queen stresses the importance of supporting out-of-work drag performers amid COVID-19. Shangela teamed up with The Actors Fund to launch Feed the Queens, an initiative to fight hunger within the drag community.
Lastly, Shangela wants to send a message of love to the LGBTQIA+ community.
"This is a time where we must remember, you are worth it. You are exactly who you are supposed to be in this world. You have a place in this world and we will continue making sure that we as a community are represented fairly and accurately," Shangela said.
Watch Shangela's full video message below.