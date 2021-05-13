Actor Simu Liu discusses #StayStrongTogether, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

Simu Liu, the first Asian lead in a Marvel movie, is helping to launch the #StayStrongTogether campaign, which delivers meals to children facing hunger."With so many children not attending school full time and so many parents that are still out of work, there's more than two million kids in California that will face hunger this year," Liu said.The California Milk Processor Board partnered with No Kid Hungry, encouraging people to use the hashtag #StayStrongTogether on social media posts that have the theme of staying strong and tagging two friends. For each post until June 30, $1 will be donated to the No Kid Hungry campaign."I chose to start things off with a funny video of my own ... I crush an egg with my bare bicep," he said.Liu also shared his excitement to star in the upcoming film, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.""It's not lost on me just how much it would have meant for myself as a child growing up to see someone like that, who reflect my own lived experiences, and just how profound of an effect that would have had on my development and what I perceived as possible for myself because that certainly wasn't there for me growing up," he said."Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is in theaters September 3.Watch the full interview in the media player above.