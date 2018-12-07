ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Snag these 3 family-friendly deals in Burbank this week

Photo: Chuttersnap/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?

From learning to fence to a city scavenger hunt, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Fencing instruction





First, Groupon is offering up to 58 percent off the original price for fencing classes, with equipment, at Swords Fencing Studio. Interested participants can choose between either four or eight fencing classes. Coaches include Junior Olympians and European Championship winners.

Where: 134 S. Glenoaks Blvd.
Price: $56 (53 percent discount off regular price); $101.50 (58 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

KidPass membership





The next deal is for either a basic or family plan membership at KidPass. The basic plan includes access to two to three activities and 10 activity credits, while the family plan option includes access to five to eight activities and 25 activity credits. KidPass can be used at venues such as Peekadoodle Kidsclub, Music Together, Peak-a-Boo Factory, La La Land Indoor Playground and more.

Where: 443 Irving Drive, Hillside District
Price: $31 (36 percent discount off regular price); $53.50 (46 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Explore Burbank with Operation City Quest





Go on a real-life scavenger hunt, searching for over 100 notable objects across the city. Players use their smartphones to get clues and document their progress.

Interested participants can purchase deals for two, four and six people.

Where: 275 E. Olive Ave., Downtown Burbank
Price: $20-$64.50. More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
