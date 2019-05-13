cominguproses

In sneak peek of 'The Bachelorette' with Hannah B, one suitor may have girlfriend

As Hannah Brown begins her quest for love on The Bachelorette Monday night, an exclusive first look reveals her ''Bachelor Nation'' friends want to warn her about one of the guys.

While they watch the guys greet Hannah B from a room with a monitor, former The Bachelor castmates Demi Burnett and Katie Morton can be heard talking about one of the contestants, saying, "That's him! That's the guy with the girlfriend!" and "We have to warn her!"

The guy in the clip is named Scott. There's only one Scott this season, a 28-year-old software sales executive from Chicago.

Hannah B, affectionately known by fans as "Hannah Beast," will meet her 30 suitors on the show's premiere on Monday night. The former Miss Alabama won viewers over on last season's The Bachelor with her fierceness and her sense of humor.

If ABC's exclusive preview is any indication, the premiere will be a night of drama. After teasing that one of the suitors may have a girlfriend, the clip ends with show host Chris Harrison pulling Hannah B aside for a chat.

Don't miss the premiere of the 15th season of The Bachelorette, on Monday, May 13 at 8/7c, on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
