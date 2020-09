It's unclear how much drama there is in the LBC these days, but leave it to Snoop Dogg to somehow, some way come up with new business ideas -- like every single day.Twenty-five years after his smash hit "Gin and Juice," the rapper and Long Beach native is now launching his own brand of gin.It's called Indoggo Gin, and Snoop Dogg says he spent two years developing the perfect blend.The new gin will be available for purchase in California later this month, then elsewhere across the U.S. early next year.