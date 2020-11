Snoop Dogg reveals he never voted until 2020. Here's why

EMBED >More News Videos From young to old, these are the stories of voters across the country using their vote to make their voices heard!

An unusual pair came together to get out the vote this year.California Gov. Gavin Newsom and rapper Snoop Dogg joined together in an Instagram livestream on Monday to promote voting.The rapper revealed that he had never voted before - he believed his vote didn't matter, and that his criminal history made him ineligible."When I went down to the polls to vote, I saw that it wasn't just about the White House. It was about city, local, it was about propositions," Snoop Dogg said.Snoop Dogg said it took about 40 minutes to vote for the first time in Inglewood, much of that time spent taking photos with fans.