SoCal's Chayce Beckham reacts to winning 'American Idol' as 'boy next door'

Fans in Crystal Lake were glued to the TV screen Sunday night, cheering on their hometown sweetheart, Grace Kinstler.

Sunday marked a big night for Southern California's "American Idol" finalist Chayce Beckham who was named this season's winnerBeckham is heading from Apple Valley, California, to a career in music.The 24-year-old was the last contestant standing from thousands of hopefuls who wanted to win the coveted title. In a tight race, America picked the Inland Empire native."I'm like your buddy, your co-worker, nephew, grandson, singing the songs," Chayce Beckham told George Pennacchio, Eyewitness News' entertainment guru. "People know somebody like that. Connect with someone when you can bring it home."Beckham said being a "better vocalist" than the other two finalists, Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler."God knows they can sing. But I brought connectivity, shared by heart, told everything, the truth. They believed me," he said.Lionel Richie agreed."Where he was going with this country sound, that raspy voice, he's the boy next door. He's got it," Richie said.Spence, the 21-year-old from Georgia, came in as this season's runner-up.Kinstler, the 20-year-old from the Chicago area, came in third.