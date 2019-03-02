vista l.a.

Spanish language Oscar-nominated short film "Madre" turned into a feature

EMBED <>More Videos

By Jessica Dominguez
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- The Oscars may be over this year, but the life of the Spanish language film "Madre," nominated for an Oscar in the Best Short, live action category has been turned into a long-feature to debut later this year in the fall.

Vista L.A. sat down with the film's director, producer and lead actress to chat about this suspense-filled short that begins with a phone and ends leaving the audience wanting more.

"As a mother it was hard to play that role, but as an actress it was enjoyable. A mix," actress Marta Nieto said.

The narrative is about a six-year-old boy on vacation with his father in France, but suddenly finds himself stranded on a beach.

"You can imagine the panic of a mother. The panic in just 30 seconds, one minute. It was just one minute in real life, but when Rodrigo (film's director) wrote it he extended it to a much longer time," producer Eduardo Villanueva said.

Inspired by true events, every second of the 19-minute movie intensifies with panic and feelings of distress.

The feature film picks up ten years later and promises to be more even more of a thriller! Look out for "Madre" this fall.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentvista la
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VISTA L.A.
Old friends come together to share the gift of life
Latino and Arab students celebrate multiculturalism
Latina's eco-conscious clothing line
Meet world's first LGBTQ Mariachi
TOP STORIES
University of La Verne cancels class amid violent threats against students
Pasadena school lockdown lifted after stabbing
Swarming bees kill dog, attack 2 women in Santa Clarita
Victoria's Secret to close 53 stores this year
Man shot to death outside Bank of America in Paramount
SoCal storm: Rain to begin Friday night
Aranda Briones case: 2 brothers plead not guilty to murder
Show More
Teen arrested after shots fired on busy street in front of kids
LA bans restaurants from automatically providing plastic straws
Jordyn Woods: 'I'm not a homewrecker' in Kardashian brouhaha
Grandmother rescued from block of ice after photoshoot fail
'Who's the Boss' star Katherine Helmond dead at 89
More TOP STORIES News