"Speechless" co-stars Micah Fowler and John Ross Bowie are excited for what's still to come before the ABC comedy series ends its second season.It involves the DiMeo family taking on some new experiences. Through all of it, Bowie said his TV son makes going to work a breeze."His unflagging enthusiasm is, can I say, inspiring?" Bowie said. "It's inspiring and it's just, it's my second cup of coffee in the morning."This week, we see Fowler's character, J-J, preparing to start dating. He gets a little help setting up his online profile. There are plenty of new experiences for this fictional family coming up."I will say it ends on a doozy of a cliffhanger," Bowie said. "Very high stakes! It's kind of striking how high stakes it is. It's like, are we 'Breaking Bad' all of a sudden?"Fowler was recently honored with the Trailblazer Award from United Cerebral Palsy of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. For this talented young man, being on "Speechless" is only the beginning of a bright future."Always persevere," Fowler said. "Even if it looks or sounds impossible.""Speechless" is on Wednesday nights on ABC.