'Spider-Man: Far From Home' trailer released

So I spoke to Sony... — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) January 14, 2019

We're no longer in New York City, Spider-Man.In Marvel Studio's, the friendly neighborhood web-slinger finds himself in Europe on a trip with his friends.And for the first time, Tom Holland's Peter Parker comes face-to-face with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury."So nice to finally meet you, Spider-Man," Fury says.Parker thinks Europe doesn't need Spider-Man. But when Fury and the evil Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, show up, Parker's vacation plans change."I think Nick Fury just hijacked our summer vacation," Parker says.The film is filled with new villains, a new suit, and the humor fans have come to know from the Spider-Man comics - including alliteration."Peter Parker here to pick up a passport, please," Parker says in a scene.On Monday night, after an outcry from fans who have been waiting and waiting for a glimpse of the next Spider-Man flick, Holland teased that he spoke to Sony about releasing the trailer.The teaser trailer was released Tuesday morning.The movie is a sequel to 2017'swhich was Spidey's first solo film as a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spider-Man debuted in the MCU in 2016'sAlong with Holland, Jackson, and Gyllenhaal, the film stars Jon Favreau, Zendaya, and Marisa Tomei.swings into theaters on July 5, 2019. It premieres a few months after, which opens in April.The movie is produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios. It is distributed by Sony Pictures. Disney is the parent of company of Marvel and this ABC station.