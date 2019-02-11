ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sports and fitness events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Photo: rawpixel/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get fit?

From a one-day conference on the business of golf at the Genesis Open to goat yoga, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

"The Business of Golf" at the Genesis Open





Days before the Genesis Open welcomes the PGA Tour, the Riviera Country Club will host "The Business of Golf" one-day conference. Programming includes panel discussions on the evolution of the sport, future trends and more and a behind-the-scenes tour of the club. The keynote is a one-on-one interview with Mark Steinberg, a partner at Excel Sports Management. The ticket price includes a general admission ticket to attend the Genesis Open.

When: Tuesday, February 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Riviera Country Club, 1250 Capri Drive
Price: $100
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fitbit Local Valentine Weekend Hike





Fitbit Local ambassadors Blake Raymond and Elise Joan lead a Valentine's weekend hike around Runyon Canyon. Everyone is welcome to participate; owning a Fitbit is not required. Participants will meet inside the gate at the base of Runyon Canyon to check in. Following the hour-long hike, there will be a Fitbit tracker giveaway. Bring a hat, a water bottle and sunscreen and enjoy a beautiful start to your weekend.

When: Saturday, February 16, noon-1 p.m.
Where: Runyon Canyon Park, 2000 N. Fuller Ave. (Meet at the base of Runyon Canyon at the top of Fuller Ave. inside the gate.)
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Goat Yoga on the Westside





Practice yoga while making some new goat friends. Laughing Frog Yoga is the only yoga studio with goat yoga classes in Los Angeles. All levels of yoga are welcome.

When: Sunday, February 17, 3-4:30 p.m.
Where: Laughing Frog Yoga, 12217 Santa Monica Blvd.
Price: $39

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineLos Angeles
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
The best comedy shows in Los Angeles this week
Here's what to do in Los Angeles this week
Oscars: Cinematography, other awards to be given during breaks
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Storm to unleash over 5 inches of rain for parts of SoCal
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Massive fire erupts in Huntington Park building
Aranda Briones missing case: 2 arrested on suspicion of murder
Geysers triggered by crash shut down PCH in Santa Monica
Long Beach water main break causes major flooding
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
LA City Council votes unanimously to require contractors to disclose NRA ties
Show More
Target toddler unicorn boots recalled due to possible choking hazard
Cerritos College offers 2 years of free tuition
7M Americans were more than 90 days late on car payments in 2018: report
Police chase: Woman taken into custody in Atwater Village
Documentary filmmaker talks visiting El Chapo's home, guilty verdict
More News