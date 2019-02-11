Sports and fitness events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

"The Business of Golf" at the Genesis Open

Looking to get fit?From a one-day conference on the business of golf at the Genesis Open to goat yoga, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown.---Days before the Genesis Open welcomes the PGA Tour, the Riviera Country Club will host "The Business of Golf" one-day conference. Programming includes panel discussions on the evolution of the sport, future trends and more and a behind-the-scenes tour of the club. The keynote is a one-on-one interview with Mark Steinberg, a partner at Excel Sports Management. The ticket price includes a general admission ticket to attend the Genesis Open.Tuesday, February 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.Riviera Country Club, 1250 Capri Drive$100Fitbit Local ambassadors Blake Raymond and Elise Joan lead a Valentine's weekend hike around Runyon Canyon. Everyone is welcome to participate; owning a Fitbit is not required. Participants will meet inside the gate at the base of Runyon Canyon to check in. Following the hour-long hike, there will be a Fitbit tracker giveaway. Bring a hat, a water bottle and sunscreen and enjoy a beautiful start to your weekend.Saturday, February 16, noon-1 p.m.Runyon Canyon Park, 2000 N. Fuller Ave. (Meet at the base of Runyon Canyon at the top of Fuller Ave. inside the gate.)FreePractice yoga while making some new goat friends. Laughing Frog Yoga is the only yoga studio with goat yoga classes in Los Angeles. All levels of yoga are welcome.Sunday, February 17, 3-4:30 p.m.Laughing Frog Yoga, 12217 Santa Monica Blvd.$39