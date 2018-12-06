Stage productions worth seeking out in Los Angeles this weekend

'Two Sisters, Talking' at The Matrix Theatre

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Los Angeles this week, from a one-man show to a tribute to women superheroes.---First, there's "Two Sisters, Talking" at The Matrix Theatre this weekend. In the poignant comedy, sibling rivalry soars to new heights when two sisters reconnec after a 10-year estrangement.Thursday, Dec. 6-Sunday, Dec. 9; various timesThe Matrix Theatre, 7657 Melrose Ave.$15Then, there's the "Sugar Plum Fairy," an offbeat holiday show this Friday at the Skylight Theatre. While encouraging audience members to participate, the show follows the plight of a 12-year-old who yearns to be the lead dancer in a performance of "The Nutcracker."Saturday, Dec. 8-Sunday, Dec. 9; various timesSkylight Theatre, 1816 1/2 N. Vermont$19-$25John Fleck stars in the gothic horror Blacktop Highway this Saturday at the Odyssey Theatre. The one-man performance pits theater and cinema against each other in a funny yet disturbing way. Fleck plays all of the roles -- screenwriter, narrator, commentator, critic as well as animals -- while exploring the depravities of a strange family living in a dilapidated house on the coast of Maine.Saturday, Dec. 8-Sunday, Dec. 9; various timesOdyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.$20