Stage productions worth seeking out in Los Angeles this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
'Two Sisters, Talking' at The Matrix Theatre
First, there's "Two Sisters, Talking" at The Matrix Theatre this weekend. In the poignant comedy, sibling rivalry soars to new heights when two sisters reconnec after a 10-year estrangement.
When: Thursday, Dec. 6-Sunday, Dec. 9; various times
Where: The Matrix Theatre, 7657 Melrose Ave.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'Sugar Plum Fairy' at Skylight Theatre
Then, there's the "Sugar Plum Fairy," an offbeat holiday show this Friday at the Skylight Theatre. While encouraging audience members to participate, the show follows the plight of a 12-year-old who yearns to be the lead dancer in a performance of "The Nutcracker."
When: Saturday, Dec. 8-Sunday, Dec. 9; various times
Where: Skylight Theatre, 1816 1/2 N. Vermont
Price: $19-$25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'Blacktop Highway' at Odyssey Theatre
John Fleck stars in the gothic horror Blacktop Highway this Saturday at the Odyssey Theatre. The one-man performance pits theater and cinema against each other in a funny yet disturbing way. Fleck plays all of the roles -- screenwriter, narrator, commentator, critic as well as animals -- while exploring the depravities of a strange family living in a dilapidated house on the coast of Maine.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8-Sunday, Dec. 9; various times
Where: Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.
Price: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets