Stand Up To Cancer raises $123 million

Stand Up To Cancer had its most successful telecast yet this weekend, raising $123 million from its celebrity-filled telecast seen on ABC and other networks.

Stand Up To Cancer had its most successful telecast yet this weekend.

The group's sixth-annual celebrity-filled telecast raised more than $123 million in pledges for life-saving research during Friday night's show.

It featured a cast of celebrities from entertainment, music, sports, and science, along with several cancer survivors who have benefited from breakthroughs funded by the group.

Among the stars participating in the telecast were Matt Damon, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jon Hamm and Winona Ryder. Musical performers included Stevie Wonder, Little Big Town and Charlie Wilson, a cancer survivor.

The show aired commercial-free on more than 70 networks, including ABC.

Before the show, the organization said it had already raised more $480 million to fund research.

A replay of the show is available here:

