'Star Trek' actress Nichelle Nichols at center of legal feud

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
"Star Trek" star Nichelle Nichols is the focus of a legal feud over her possible memory loss and the control of her finances.

The son of the 85-year-old actress was in court Thursday fending off a legal challenge.

Kyle Johnson, Nichols' only son, successfully petitioned to have temporary conservators assess her health and finances, and could potentially control her estate permanently.

A friend of the actress is challenging him, saying she is following Nichols' wishes.

Angelique Fawcette has posted videos to YouTube of an interview from five years ago in which Nichols expressed the desire for freedom and the ability to travel without restriction.

Fawcette Thursday filed a a request to have the judge removed who appointed the conservators.

An issue for the judge: Fawcette is not a party in the case. One issue will be whether she has legal standing to challenge anything.

Arguments on that are set for next month.

In the meantime, temporary conservators remain. The judge extended their duties until Sept. 17.
