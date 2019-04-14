Star Wars Celebration hosts cast of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

CHICAGO (KABC) -- "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" will complete a three-trilogy saga that began in 1977. Fans got their first look at the still unfinished film Friday morning at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago."We're eight months out and there will be more time to reveal more things," said Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey. "But I can tell you that Rey's learned to do some big ol' jumps!""It's got to be surprising, it's got to be shocking, it's got to be scary. it's got to be funny, it's got to be emotional," said writer-director J.J. Abrams. "The feeling that it gives you is something that, hopefully, is on the one hand complicated, you know, because it's multi-faceted. But on the other hand is, you know, kind of life-affirming.""And they will feel a little wistful because the story is complete now, so they're going to have to find another story," said Anthony Daniels, who plays C-3PO. "And, of course, the galaxy is a pretty big place. But 3PO may not be in that part of it.""This film will feel both totally shocking and completely inevitable, what happens. Like, it's the only way that it could have happened," said Oscar Isaac, who plays Poe Dameron.Billy Dee Williams is back as Lando Calrissian, and his hopes for loyal fans are simple."Enjoyment, fun, memories - all the good things," said Williams.There are also "good things" for fans who wander around the Star Wars Celebration floor in Chicago. From a look at Disneyland's soon-to-open Galaxy's Edge, to the fans, some spending five days in "Star Wars" heaven."Star Wars is such a special thing to me. It brought me and my fiancé together," said superfan Edie Guild. "We enjoy it together. It's something that makes us a family."And for those looking to spend money on all things Star Wars, this is the place! All kinds of collectibles are available for a wide variety of prices.Star Wars Celebration ends Sunday, April 14. We'll see "The Rise of Skywalker" on Dec. 20.