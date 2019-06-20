Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge virtual queuing system: What you need to know

Here's what you need to know.
Starting June 24, a new "virtual queuing system" goes into effect.
Basically, on the day you're going to the park, you can use the Disneyland app to join a boarding group to save a virtual spot in line.
When it's your turn to enter - you'll get a push alert.
From that time, you'll have two hours to go inside Galaxy's Edge, and stay as long as you want.
Everything you need to know about Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
The system won't be in place every day, but when it is, you'll need to join a boarding group.
Another change - you'll now be able to use your credit card to make reservations the day of your visit for Savi's workshop and Oga's Cantina.
THE FOOD: Star Wars: Galaxy's edge offerS out-of-this-world eats and drinks
Those reservations will also get you into Star Wars Land.
If you don't have the Disneyland app, you can still join a boarding group with your park admission ticket.
THE RIDE: Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
MORE STAR WARS: GALAXY'S EDGE COVERAGE:
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge a reflection of long partnership between Disney, Lucasfilm
Stephen Spielberg, JJ Abrams get tour of 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'
New photos inside 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disneyland released
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: Disney drops new details about park's food and merch
Details released on Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attractions
Drone video shows progress on Disneyland's Star Wars land
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.