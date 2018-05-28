DISNEYLAND

'Star Wars' village at Disneyland to be named Black Spire Outpost

EMBED </>More Videos

We now know the name of the village that guests will walk through as they enter the new Star Wars land. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
There are new details out about Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland.

MORE: Drone video shows progress on Disneyland's Star Wars land
EMBED More News Videos

Aerial footage provides a new look at the construction progress on Star Wars land in Anaheim, and it's out of this world.



We now know the name of the village that guests will walk through as they enter the new Star Wars land.

The village will be called Black Spire Outpost, referring to the geological formations that surround it.

The outpost is said to be a haven for the galaxy's most notorious characters.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will open next summer.
Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneydisneylandstar warsgood newstheme parkOrange CountyAnaheim
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Disney announces opening season of Star Wars Galaxy's Edge parks
DISNEYLAND
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
OC girl with rare condition gifted Disneyland trip, therapy bed
Disneyland hosting job fair on Saturday
Disneyland collector opens Sherman Oaks exhibit before auction
Disneyland agrees to pay workers $15 minimum wage next year
More disneyland
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News