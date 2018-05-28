'Star Wars' village at Disneyland to be named Black Spire Outpost

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --There are new details out about Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland.
We now know the name of the village that guests will walk through as they enter the new Star Wars land.
The village will be called Black Spire Outpost, referring to the geological formations that surround it.
The outpost is said to be a haven for the galaxy's most notorious characters.
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will open next summer.
Disney is the parent company of ABC7.