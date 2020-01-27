Oscars

Oscar nominee luncheon arrivals: Watch live as stars gather in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES -- Oscar nominees are gathering in Hollywood for the nominee luncheon, an annual tradition taking place this year at the Ray Dolby Ballroom. Watch their live arrivals in the video player above.

The annual luncheon is a chance for nominees to informally meet and mingle. During the event, the large group of nominees poses for what's come to be called the "class photo," a group photo showing the dozens of nominees all in one place.

SEE ALSO: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

In years past, the relaxed event has also included, of course, a meal as well as remarks from Academy officials and others in the filmmaking community. A crash course in giving an acceptance speech is also standard fare at the annual event.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsaward showsmovieshollywoodmovie newsmercedes benz usa oscars
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Looking back at Kobe Bryant's Oscar win for 'Dear Basketball'
Jennifer Lopez wears $9 million worth of diamonds
Oscars 2020: When, how to watch the Academy Awards
2020 Oscars performers announced: See the list
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant: Crash investigation continues as LA mourns
Calabasas helicopter crash: What we know about the victims
'Kobe just meant the world to me'
New Mid-City mural honors Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter
Kobe Bryant's last interview with ABC7
Thousands gather to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant
LA landmarks light up in purple and gold to honor Kobe Bryant
Show More
Michelle Obama wins Grammy Award for 'Best Spoken Word Album'
2 OC coaches also killed in Calabasas helicopter crash
2 LAPD officers injured after crash in South LA
Newport Beach residents hold vigil near Kobe Bryant's home
Grammys 2020: List of winners, nominees
More TOP STORIES News