Arts & Entertainment

Pitt, DiCpario, Tarantino attend 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' premiere

By
HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is a movie about Hollywood, so of course it made sense the film would hold its world premiere in Hollywood. And as has become his signature style, writer-director Quentin Tarantino delivers the unexpected.

It was a thrilling moment for hundreds of adoring fans who lined Hollywood Boulevard outside the TCL Chinese Theater. Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio charmed the vocal group, taking time out to shake hands, pose for selfies and sign autographs.

In the film, DiCaprio plays a 1960's television star and Pitt is his longtime stunt double.

"It was really automatic for us," aid Pitt. "He (DiCaprio) is such a good egg. He works damn hard and believe me I was really to have someone else carrying the weight"

The film is set in Los Angeles in 1969... a time of change in the film and television industry. It was also the year of the Manson murders. Margot Robbie plays Sharon Tate, the actress who was slain during the massacre. Tarantino wanted to make sure the film paid tribute both to the era, and to his beloved hometown.

"It seems kinda perfect for wrapping up a career in Hollywood," said Tarantino. "I make a movie about Hollywood. I think it's kinda lovely."

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" opens nationwide on Friday, July 26th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovie
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen, man arrested in violent fight at Moreno Valley skate park
UCI Medical Center in Orange evacuated after reports of smoke
Mother taken into ICE custody in Echo Park as neighbor tries to intervene
3-month-old dies after fall from mother's arms during fight
Dodgers to announce plans for stadium renovations
Broguiere's Dairy has closed its doors
Trump expands fast-track deportation authority across U.S.
Show More
Disney worker punched in face by angry Chicago tourist, sheriff says
Beach parking, RV camping fees may increase across L.A. County
Burglary suspects caught on video ransacking Hollywood Hills home
VIDEO: Bay Area officer pulls man from burning vehicle
Woman fatally shot in Granada Hills neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News