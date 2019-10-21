Taylor Swift, Becky G. and other stars come together at We Can Survive concert for breast cancer research

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The stars shined bright at the 7th Annual We Can Survive benefit concert where some of the biggest names in music appeared together to bring awareness to the fight against cancer at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday.Proceeds from the sold-out show will go toward breast cancer research. From each ticket sold, $2 will benefit breast cancer research.Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo and Becky G. dazzled fans as they delivered uplifting messages during their performances.Don't miss On The Red Carpet's coverage of the concert, airing Saturday, Oct. 26 at 10 p.m.