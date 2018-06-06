ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Stars of 'Incredibles 2' hit the red carpet for film's world premiere

EMBED </>More Videos

The cast of "Incredibles 2" hit the red carpet Tuesday in Hollywood to reunite the animated family for another adventure. (Disney/Pixar)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Disney and Pixar's famous family of superheroes is back. "Incredibles 2" debuted last night in Hollywood, and the cast of the sequel hit the red carpet for the animated adventure's world premiere.

Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sophia Bush and director Brad Bird were just a few of the big names who came out to celebrate the movie's return at the El Capitan Theatre.

In this movie, Elastigirl, voiced by Hunter, is busy saving the world while Mr. Incredible stays to take care of their son, Jack-Jack.

"In this movie, she gets to pursue it with glee, and unapologetically she goes for it," Hunter said on the carpet of her character. "I think that's really fun."

The first "Incredibles" movie came out 14 years ago in 2004. Bird, the director of that film, decided to come back for the sequel.

"To Pixar's credit they're attitude was, 'When Brad is ready, we'll be ready,'" Bird said.

As far as the secret to the film's staying power, Nelson, the voice of Mr. Incredible, said it's all about the family.

"It's their willingness to stick together and what they'll do for each other, the love they have for each other," Nelson said.

"Incredibles 2" is in theaters nationwide on June 15.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviepixardisneymovie premieremovie sequelshollywoodHollywoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News