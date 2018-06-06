Disney and Pixar's famous family of superheroes is back. "Incredibles 2" debuted last night in Hollywood, and the cast of the sequel hit the red carpet for the animated adventure's world premiere.Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sophia Bush and director Brad Bird were just a few of the big names who came out to celebrate the movie's return at the El Capitan Theatre.In this movie, Elastigirl, voiced by Hunter, is busy saving the world while Mr. Incredible stays to take care of their son, Jack-Jack."In this movie, she gets to pursue it with glee, and unapologetically she goes for it," Hunter said on the carpet of her character. "I think that's really fun."The first "Incredibles" movie came out 14 years ago in 2004. Bird, the director of that film, decided to come back for the sequel."To Pixar's credit they're attitude was, 'When Brad is ready, we'll be ready,'" Bird said.As far as the secret to the film's staying power, Nelson, the voice of Mr. Incredible, said it's all about the family."It's their willingness to stick together and what they'll do for each other, the love they have for each other," Nelson said."Incredibles 2" is in theaters nationwide on June 15.