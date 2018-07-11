ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

VIDEO: Stars read letter written by immigrant mother separated from her child

Dozens of celebrities including Ryan Reynolds, Chadwick Boseman, Amy Schumer, Kumail Nanjiani and Aubrey Plaza hope to raise awareness for immigrant families separated at the U.S. border with a touching video.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Celebrities including Ryan Reynolds, Chadwick Boseman, Amy Schumer, Kumail Nanjiani and Aubrey Plaza are helping to raise awareness of immigrant families separated upon entering the United States with a new video by the American Civil Liberties Union called "My Name is Mirian."

The letter is written by a woman named Mirian from Honduras who was separated from her 2-year-old son.

The Trump administration hit a court-ordered deadline Tuesday to return immigrant children under the age of 5 to their parents, forcing the government to roll back many of the family separations that resulted from its "zero-tolerance" border enforcement policy.

