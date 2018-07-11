LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Celebrities including Ryan Reynolds, Chadwick Boseman, Amy Schumer, Kumail Nanjiani and Aubrey Plaza are helping to raise awareness of immigrant families separated upon entering the United States with a new video by the American Civil Liberties Union called "My Name is Mirian."
The letter is written by a woman named Mirian from Honduras who was separated from her 2-year-old son.
The Trump administration hit a court-ordered deadline Tuesday to return immigrant children under the age of 5 to their parents, forcing the government to roll back many of the family separations that resulted from its "zero-tolerance" border enforcement policy.
Watch the full video above.