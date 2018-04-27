ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Steve Irwin, 'Crocodile Hunter,' receives posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

"Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His family members -- plus a 13-foot snake -- were on hand for the ceremony.

Irwin's wife Terri and two children Bindi and Robert posed alongside the South American Green Anaconda named Angelina at the newly minted star.

Hundreds of fans, dubbed "wildlife warriors" by the Irwins, attended the emotional ceremony.

Terri told the crowd the greatest lesson she learned from her late husband was to just say "yes" to life.

"I found that if you put things off, pretty soon it just becomes an excuse. You're waiting until you graduate, you wait until the kids are grown, you wait until you retire. Don't even wait for the weekend. Just do it now. That's what I learned from Steve," she said.

Bindi couldn't hold back her tears as she remembered her beloved father.

"You know I never in my wildest dreams imagined that this would become a reality. It's such an honor, as a family to continue on in dad's footsteps, and mom, you're amazing, and together we will continue to fight for everything dad worked so hard for," she said.

Steve Irwin died Sept. 4, 2006 while filming off the Great Barrier Reef near Port Douglas in Queensland after being fatally stabbed by a stingray. He was 44.

The Thursday ceremony unveiling the 2,635th star on the Walk of Fame was held nine days before the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner at the SLS Hotel Beverly Hills, celebrating his passion for wildlife and wild places.

The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.
