'Stranger Things' coming to Universal Studios for Halloween Horror Nights

"Stranger Things" is coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. (Universal Studios)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Things will be extra strange at Universal Studios this Halloween.

The popular Netflix series "Stranger Things" will be incorporated into the theme park's Halloween Horror Nights with new mazes and creatures from the show terrorizing guests.


The mazes at the parks in Los Angeles, Orlando and Singapore will be designed to incorporate scenes and storylines from the show, such as the Hawkins National Laboratory and the Byers home decorated with an erratic display of flashing Christmas lights.

The show's producers worked with the park on the displays.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Sept. 14.
