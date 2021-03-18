Studio Movie Grill appears to close four SoCal locations

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- As movie theaters started reopening in Los Angeles County, residents found some Studio Movie Grill locations had vanished off the website and the phone numbers disconnected. Studio Movie Grill had locations in Downey, Monrovia, Redlands and Glendale."[We're] super disappointed. We loved coming there, taking the kids. It's been one of the things that's been wonderful since I can walk to the theatre," said patron Patricia Csernecky.The in-theatre dining chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October. Now moviegoers are finding out they have appeared to permanently close some of their locations."It's a disappointment, the theatre being closed," said patron Cam Moan.A Glendale City official said Studio Movie Grill was a great asset in the community."They provided an alternative to the other screens that are in town. But more importantly, they were going to anchor our arts and entertainment district [on] Artsakh Avenue,"said Philip Lanzafame, director of community development for the City of Glendale.A local man said he worked at one of the locations and the last time he heard from them was when the chain filed for bankruptcy."I feel they definitely handled this situation horribly for a corporation their size. I still haven't gotten my W-2, so I can't even file my taxes," said Christopher Hodges, a Studio Movie Grill employee.While Studio Movie Grill has been tight-lipped about these apparent closures, Eyewitness News has learned landlords are in talks with other experienced theatre operators to take over the locations.