Arts & Entertainment

Studio Movie Grill appears to close four SoCal locations

The in-theatre dining chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October. Now moviegoers are finding out they have appeared to permanently close some of their locations.
By
DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- As movie theaters started reopening in Los Angeles County, residents found some Studio Movie Grill locations had vanished off the website and the phone numbers disconnected. Studio Movie Grill had locations in Downey, Monrovia, Redlands and Glendale.

"[We're] super disappointed. We loved coming there, taking the kids. It's been one of the things that's been wonderful since I can walk to the theatre," said patron Patricia Csernecky.

The in-theatre dining chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October. Now moviegoers are finding out they have appeared to permanently close some of their locations.

"It's a disappointment, the theatre being closed," said patron Cam Moan.

A Glendale City official said Studio Movie Grill was a great asset in the community.

"They provided an alternative to the other screens that are in town. But more importantly, they were going to anchor our arts and entertainment district [on] Artsakh Avenue,"said Philip Lanzafame, director of community development for the City of Glendale.

A local man said he worked at one of the locations and the last time he heard from them was when the chain filed for bankruptcy.

"I feel they definitely handled this situation horribly for a corporation their size. I still haven't gotten my W-2, so I can't even file my taxes," said Christopher Hodges, a Studio Movie Grill employee.

While Studio Movie Grill has been tight-lipped about these apparent closures, Eyewitness News has learned landlords are in talks with other experienced theatre operators to take over the locations.

Follow Eric on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7eric
Twitter.com/abc7eric
Instagram.com/abc7eric
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdowneyglendalemonroviaredlandslos angeles countycommunity journalistmovie theaterin the communitytheatercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Armie Hammer accuser describes alleged rape in LA
Police arrest suspect in assault on Asian-American woman, 75, who fought back
Biden plans to send COVID shots to Mexico, Canada
ABC enters Super Bowl rotation in new NFL TV deal
CA Legislature OKs expansion of paid sick leave
Homicide investigation underway in Encino after body found
No screaming on CA roller coasters, state guidelines say
Show More
Witness describes reaction to video of ex-LAPD detective's racial slurs
Becerra confirmed to head up Biden's ambitious health agenda
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows fiery Amtrak, truck crash in Oakland
Vanessa Bryant names deputies who shared crash photos
'Go back to China': Rant suspect ID'd as daughter of late NY senator
More TOP STORIES News