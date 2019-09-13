Talk show host Tamron Hall checks into 'General Hospital'

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Tamron Hall can now add actress to her impressive resume. The newlywed and new mom took a short break from filming her new daytime talk show to make a guest appearance on ABC's "General Hospital."Hall said the gig had her feeling a mixture of nerves and excitement."Are you kidding? I was up at 5am this morning reading over the script," said Hall. "I fell asleep with the script beside me in the bed."Hall grew up watching the show with her family, so getting the opportunity to come to Los Angeles and work with this cast and crew, was a real joy."The legacy of General Hospital, 56 years! Now I'm like inside Kelly's Diner!" said Hall.Hall has been very busy these days, launching her new daily talk show, which has her own unique point of view."I tell people it's about taking off the mask that we all wear and just being ourselves, having a conversation," said Hall. "You meet people where they are. You get them to pull up a chair at the table and you talk. And I think that's what we're doing. We're bringing in every part of the community. We want people to feel safe, feel welcome, and have the opportunity to just talk about it."