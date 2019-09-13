Arts & Entertainment

Talk show host Tamron Hall checks into 'General Hospital'

By
HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Tamron Hall can now add actress to her impressive resume. The newlywed and new mom took a short break from filming her new daytime talk show to make a guest appearance on ABC's "General Hospital."

Hall said the gig had her feeling a mixture of nerves and excitement.

"Are you kidding? I was up at 5am this morning reading over the script," said Hall. "I fell asleep with the script beside me in the bed."

Hall grew up watching the show with her family, so getting the opportunity to come to Los Angeles and work with this cast and crew, was a real joy.

"The legacy of General Hospital, 56 years! Now I'm like inside Kelly's Diner!" said Hall.

Hall has been very busy these days, launching her new daily talk show, which has her own unique point of view.

"I tell people it's about taking off the mask that we all wear and just being ourselves, having a conversation," said Hall. "You meet people where they are. You get them to pull up a chair at the table and you talk. And I think that's what we're doing. We're bringing in every part of the community. We want people to feel safe, feel welcome, and have the opportunity to just talk about it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevision
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies at 70
'Resident Evil' stunt double sues producers over on-set crash
Big rig crash shuts down NB 5 Fwy lanes in Anaheim
Mother charged with killing 7-month-old son in Lancaster
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates clash in Houston
Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
CA may trim prison sentences for repeat non-violent offenders
Show More
Day care workers accused of standing by while child bullied
Wildlife experts concerned over SoCal's mountain lion population
9/11 baby weighs 9 pounds, 11 ounces
LAX to build largest-ever car-rental facility by 2023
PG&E reaches $11B settlement with insurers over NorCal wildfires
More TOP STORIES News