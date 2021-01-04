Arts & Entertainment

Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and 'That '70s Show' co-star, dies at 65

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Actress Tanya Roberts, a one-time Bond girl who appeared in "That '70s Show" and several cult-classic films, has died. She was 65.

Over a three-decade career, Roberts made numerous appearances in film and television, first coming to prominence in 1980 on the final season of "Charlie's Angels."

She would later join the select group of Bond girls in 1985 as geologist Stacey Sutton in "A View to a Kill," the final film with Roger Moore as 007.

Other career highlights included the role of Midge Pinciotti in "That '70s Show" and cult-classic films such as "The Beastmaster" and "Sheena: Queen of the Jungle."

Roberts had been hospitalized since Dec. 24 after collapsing while walking her dogs, according to her publicist, Mike Pingel. Her cause of death has not been released, but it was not related to COVID-19, Pingel said.

Born in New York as Victoria Leigh Blum, she married screenwriter Barry Roberts in the 1970s and they moved to Los Angeles to pursue their Hollywood careers. They remained married until Barry Roberts died in 2006. The couple had no children.
