New movie 'Tar' takes viewers for a scary trip to the La Brea Tar Pits

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- ABC7's George Pennacchio became a fan of an Aaron Wolf the first time they met. He'd made a very personal documentary about Wilshire Boulevard Temple called "Restoring Tomorrow."It was then that Wolf told George he had plans to make a movie involving the neighboring La Brea Tar Pits. At the time, George told him, "If you get it made, call me." And Wolf got it made and called. Now, Wolf is not only the director and the co-writer of his new movie, he's also the star of "Tar."As its trailer says, "Forty-thousand years ago, great mammals dominated the continent." In "Tar," we flash forward to today where underground construction near the famous La Brea Tar Pits is about to become deadly. As legend has it, you really don't want to disturb the ancient creature who rests deep in the tar pits. If you do, expect an unpleasant visit from "the man of the tar.""Matchi Manitou is the Native American name for it, based on the legend," said Wolf, who has long been fascinated by this landmark he's known since childhood."Why is there a tar pit in the middle of the city?" he asked. "But that's why we had fun going into the real Native American legend about what's underneath the tar pits and really dove into that concept."In the film, what was underneath has come to the surface and it is angry, turning "Tar" into a scary game of cat and mouse."I wanted to make this movie that has some jumps but is also fun and adventurous," Wolf said.You could say Wolf has considered show business his life's adventure. As a child, he did some acting and then, as he got older, he started creating projects from behind the camera."And my dad was a huge influence for me as a kid," he said. "He would bring home Hollywood Reporter and Variety and that's what I would read instead of children's books."Wolf grew up near Wilshire Boulevard Temple, the setting for his documentary, "Restoring Tomorrow." The La Brea Tars Pits is on the same street. As a kid, he was there often."I loved 'Indiana Jones' as a kid," he said. "I wanted to be an archaeologist and a filmmaker. Don't ask. But I wanted both. And so when I went to The La Brea Tar Pits, I thought I was living my Indiana Jones' life," adding, "I want people to go to the tar pits so they can let their imagination run wild like I have."That imagination continues. Wolf hopes "Tar" is a hit because, as he told George Pennacchio, "We have 'Tar 2' where we go way deeper in the tar pits.""Tar" is rated "R." It is now playing at the Vineland Drive-In in the City of Industry. It will be available on demand beginning Oct. 20.