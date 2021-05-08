Arts & Entertainment

Tawny Kitaen, model-actress who appeared in '80s music videos, dies at Newport Beach home at 59

Tawny Kitaen, model-actress who appeared in '80s music videos, dies at 59

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Actress and model Tawny Kitaen, famous for her appearance in several 1980s music videos, died at her home in Newport Beach on Friday morning at the age of 59, according to the Orange County coroner's office.

The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Kitaen -- whose real first name was Julie -- was also known for her high-profile and volatile marriages to Whitesnake singer David Coverdale, whom she famously appeared alongside in the "Here I Go Again" video, and former Angels pitcher Chuck Finley.

"When I stare at you, it's because I want to know what you're thinking," she wrote in her most recent Facebook post, which was published Friday and included a selfie. "And I want to know what you're thinking, it's because I care about you. Let me know."

In 1984, she co-starred in an early Tom Hanks comedy, "Bachelor Party."

She then appeared in music videos for heavy metal bands Ratt and Whitesnake, including in "Back for More" and "Is This Love."

She appeared on TV shows like "The New WKRP in Cincinnati," "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys" and reality shows such as "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew" and "Botched."
