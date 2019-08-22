Arts & Entertainment

Taylor Swift sends pizza to fans camping out for Good Morning America concert

NEW YORK -- Fans camping out overnight for a Taylor Swift concert received quite a surprise - free pizza, courtesy of the superstar singer herself.

Swift had the pizzas delivered after seeing a photo of about 200 fans on the FIfth Avenue sidewalk. They were waiting to be first in line for her Thursday morning concert in Central Park on Good Morning America.

Swift's father Scott and her management team hand-delivered 30 pizza pies and water to the fans.

Scott Swift took selfies and passed out exclusive guitar picks to promote her upcoming 7th album, "Lover," which will be released Friday.

As of Thursday morning, fans had stuck it out through a rain storm but were still excited and couldn't wait for Swift to perform.

You can watch the concert Thursday on Good Morning America.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citytaylor swiftpizzagood morning america
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shooter still on the loose after deputy shot in Lancaster
VIDEO: Vehicle slams into Covina restaurant, injuring 2
2 injured after fire engulfs home in Exposition Park
LAPD bodycam video: Officer takes down woman at Chatsworth mobile park
Warren, Booker make campaign stops in LA
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Stanton
8-year-old boy returns to CA from Syria to treat his rare disease
Show More
OC man arrested in beating of baby son found with meth in system
Ontario woman's suicide notes detail plan to kill her 2 daughters: police
19-year-old bit by rattlesnake outside Norco home
Riverside shuts down large-scale homeless encampment
SoCal Edison to reduce amount of branches near electric wires
More TOP STORIES News