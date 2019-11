Taylor Swift ties record for all-time wins at 2019 American Music Awards

2018: Artist Of The Year

2018: Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock

2018: Favorite Album - Pop/Rock (for "reputation")

2018: Tour of the Year

2015: Adult Contemporary Artist

2015: Pop/Rock Album (for "1989")

2015: Song of the Year (for "Blank Space")

2014: Dick Clark Award For Excellence

2013: Pop/Rock Female

2013: Artist Of The Year

2013: Country Album

2013: Country Female

2012: Country Female

2011: Artist Of The Year

2011: Country Album (for "Speak Now")

2011: Country Female

2010: Country Female

2009: Adult Contemporary Artist

2009: Artist Of The Year

2009: Country Album (for "Fearless")

2009: Country Female

2009: Pop/Rock Female

2008: Country Female

LOS ANGELES -- Taylor Swift made history at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday, tying Michael Jackson's record for all-time AMA wins -- and she could still take home more trophies before the night ends.Heading into the show, the "You Need to Calm Down" singer had racked up an impressive 23 career wins, putting her one trophy behind Michael Jackson's record 24 all-time wins. She needed one win to tie Jackson's record and two wins to set her own new record. (Country act Alabama also has a total of 23 wins under their belt.)Early in the telecast, Swift beat out Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande for Favorite Album - Pop/Rock for "Lover.""This album really felt like a new beginning, and I also really love my record label, Universal and Republic. Monte Lipman, Lucian Grange, thank you for being so generous to me and allowing me to make whatever music I want to make," she said onstage. "As a songwriter, it's so thrilling to me that I get to keep doing that. And I'm so excited I get to perform for you all later."Swift is nominated this year in five categories: Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Female Artist (Pop/Rock), Favorite Album (Pop/Rock) and Favorite Album (Adult Contemporary). Click here to see a full list of 2019 American Music Awards nominees. Swift, who has won more American Music Awards than any other act in the 2010s, was also crowned the Artist of the Decade during the show. Legendary singer Carole King, who presented the honor, said Swift's "lyrics resonate across the generations, her songs touch everyone and her impact around the world is extraordinary.""The past decade has been incredible for this brilliant artist, and the best is yet to come," King added.A video montage then highlighted Swift's achievements on the charts, on tour and in business, and she performed a medley of her greatest hits that included appearances by Camila Cabello, Halsey, Misty Copeland and Craig Hall.Swift said as she accepted the honor: "All any of the artists, or really anyone, in this room wants is to create something that will last...The fact that this is an award that celebrates a decade of hard work and of art, and of fun and memories -- all that matters to me is the memories that I have had with you guys, with you the fans, over the years. We've had fun, incredible, exhilarating, extraordinary times together. May it continue."Swift won her first American Music Award in 2008 for Favorite Female Artist - Country. She's also been honored at various times in the pop, rock and adult contemporary genres for favorite song, album and tour in addition to her Artist of the Year wins and a 2015 Dick Clark Award For Excellence.In 2018, Swift became the most decorated woman in American Music Awards history. She also set a new record for most Artist of the Year wins, which she won for the fourth time in 2018.