Arts & Entertainment

Taylor Swift's father fights burglar who broke into Florida home

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida -- Taylor Swift's father recently fought a burglar who broke into his $4 million Florida penthouse, a newspaper is reporting.

The Tampa Bay Times said that Scott Swift returned to his home in the Vinoy Place Towers in St. Petersburg on Jan. 17 just moments after 30-year-old Terrence Hoover used an emergency escape stairwell to climb 13 floors to enter it.

The men fought before Hoover ran away, the paper reports, citing police records. Hoover has a lengthy arrest record that includes domestic violence by strangulation, aggravated battery, burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping and false imprisonment, the paper said.

Swift picked Hoover out of a photo lineup and police say Hoover called them to report the altercation. Hoover could not be found, however, until last week, when he was arrested on burglary charges. He was being held Monday on $50,000 bond.

Terrence Hoover was arrested on burglary charges.



Taylor Swift was not with her father and it is unclear whether the intruder targeted the home. The 30-year-old singer lives elsewhere.

Hoover's mother told the newspaper that her son got lost while searching for his estranged wife and should only be charged with trespassing.

The penthouse encompasses the entire top floor of one Vinoy tower and includes 5,359 square feet, three bedrooms and three full baths.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridataylor swiftburglaryentertainmentu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump set to make rare visit to LA
Suspect in killing of Amie Harwick described as 'stalker'
Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits
Pomona crash leaves 1 dead, 2 others hurt
Chase ends after man crashes into utility pole in Simi Valley
Purse lost in 1957 found in middle school, returned to family
Man takes bath in Wendy's restaurant sink
Show More
Vandals cover historic Plymouth Rock in red spray paint
Musicians protest state's new freelancer law
LAPD reopens Van Nuys intersection after suspicious vehicle investigation
Santa Clarita man falls ill after Japan coronavirus cruise ship quarantine
Klobuchar attends fundraiser in LA ahead of Nevada caucuses
More TOP STORIES News