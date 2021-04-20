Arts & Entertainment

Ted Nugent, who once called COVID-19 a 'scam,' tests positive for virus

Rocker Ted Nugent is revealing he was in agony after testing positive for coronavirus - months after he said the virus was "not a real pandemic."

"I thought I was dying," Nugent says in a Facebook live video posted Monday. "I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days," adding: "So I was officially tested positive for COVID-19 today."

In the video shot at his Michigan ranch, the "Cat Scratch Fever" singer repeatedly uses racist slurs to refer to COVID-19 and reiterates his previous stance that he wouldn't be getting the vaccine because he claims wrongly that "nobody knows what's in it."



Nugent, a supporter of ex-President Donald Trump, previously called the pandemic a scam and has railed against public health restrictions. He has repeated a narrative pushed by conservative media and disputed by health experts that suggests the official death count from the coronavirus is inflated.

A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in late March found that 36% of Republicans said they will probably or definitely not get vaccinated, compared with 12% of Democrats. The seven-day national average of cases remains over 60,000 new infections per day.

You don't need to carry your vaccine card around with you but keep it in a safe place.



The COVID-19 vaccine is the key to getting out of the pandemic, but experts worry that false information and rumors will keep people from getting the shot. We spoke with experts to dispel the myths and provide the most up-to-date information when it comes to vaccines.



