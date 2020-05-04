Arts & Entertainment

'American Idol' judges use one time only save to keep SoCal teen in competition

The 'American Idol' judges opted to use their one save of the season to keep Temecula teen in the singing competition.
By
HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- The "American Idol" top 10 quickly became the top 11. On Sunday's second week of socially distant, remotely filmed competition, "Idol" fans voted and cut the competition down from 20 contestants to 10.

But at the very end, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan decided to use their one-time-only power to save one competitor from elimination. They chose 17 year

Makayla Phillips from Temecula.

"We thought Makayla, she has an incredible voice and she checks a lot of the boxes," said Perry.

"When you have similar genres, you know, instead of piling up on one we had one choice and we decided to go with a voice that was missing out of that group,' said Richie.

She joins fellow Southern Californians Sophia James and Jonny West, along with Julia Gargano, Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Louis Knight, Grace Leer, Francisco Martin, Just Sam, and Jovin Webb.

The top 7 will be revealed and sing against next Sunday. The "American Idol" winner will be revealed on the season finale on May 17th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodsingingamerican idolreality television
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds protest stay-at-home orders in Rancho Cucamonga
Off-duty LAPD officer arrested in shooting of friend while camping
WATCH TODAY: LAUSD to provide update on schools reopening in mid-August
Texas park ranger pushed into water while enforcing social distancing
Coronavirus updates: Live events
IE blood bank collecting plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients
OC conducts beach sweeps after Newsom orders countywide closures
Show More
Video of arrest during social distancing enforcement sparks outrage
Airlines start requiring passengers to wear face masks on flights
After Hollywood outbreak, Ralphs to test workers
Don Shula, Hall of Fame Miami Dolphins coach, dies at 90
COVID-19: LA County officials report 21 additional deaths and 781 new cases
More TOP STORIES News