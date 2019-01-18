ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The 3 best action movies screening around Anaheim this week

Image: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse/TMDb

By Hoodline
Want for some entertainment? Don't miss this week's lineup of action movies showing on the big screen in and around Anaheim.

Read on for the top-ranked action films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.

With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."

Catch it on the big screen at Cinema City Theatres (5635 E. La Palma Ave.) and Edwards Anaheim Hills 14 (8032 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road) through Friday, Jan. 25. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bumblebee



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a 92 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

You can catch it at Cinema City Theatres (5635 E. La Palma Ave.) and Edwards Anaheim Hills 14 (8032 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road) through Friday, Jan. 25. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Aquaman



Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.

With a critical approval rating of 64 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."

Catch it on the big screen at Cinema City Theatres (5635 E. La Palma Ave.) and Edwards Anaheim Hills 14 (8032 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road) through Friday, Jan. 25. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

