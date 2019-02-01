ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The 3 best action movies screening around Glendale this week

By Hoodline
Looking for some entertainment? Don't miss this week's lineup of action-packed movies showing on the big screen in and around Glendale.

Here are the best action films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Bumblebee



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a critical approval rating of 92 percent and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 21. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

It's screening at Pacific Glendale 18 (322 Americana Way) through Thursday, Feb. 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Kid Who Would Be King



Alex thinks he's just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights and, together with the legendary wizard Merlin, take on the wicked enchantress Morgana. With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be.

With a critical approval rating of 87 percent and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Kid Who Would Be King" has proven a solid option since its release. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."

Catch it on the big screen at Pacific Glendale 18 (322 Americana Way) through Thursday, Feb. 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Aquaman



Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by the power-hungry King Orm. With a vast army at his disposal, Orm plans to conquer the remaining oceanic people -- and then the surface world. Standing in his way is Aquaman, Orm's half-human, half-Atlantean brother and true heir to the throne. With help from royal counselor Vulko, Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and embrace his destiny as protector of the deep.

With a 64 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch, with a consensus that "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."

Get a piece of the action at Pacific Glendale 18 (322 Americana Way) through Thursday, Feb. 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

